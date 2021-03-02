Rwanda: U.S.$100 Million Entrepreneurship Fund Open to Rwandan Start-Ups

2 March 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

The Tony Elumelu Foundation opened applications for the seventh edition of its $100 million entrepreneurship programme last week.

According to the foundation, this year's intervention will among others prioritise the economic recovery of young African entrepreneurs following the severe impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"To address the unique challenges arising from the pandemic, lift millions out of poverty and create sustainable employment across the continent, the Foundation's Entrepreneurship Programme will empower over 3,500 young African entrepreneurs," a statement from the foundation reads in part.

Rwandans with innovative ideas and businesses can apply for the programme.

Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Programme is arguably Africa's leading entrepreneurship programme that seeks to empower African entrepreneurs. It is a brainchild of Tony Elumelu, Nigeria's billionaire and Chairman of United Bank for Africa.

The programme is a 10-year, $100 million commitment to identify, train, mentor and fund 10,000 African entrepreneurs with an aim of generating at least a million new jobs and create at least $10 billion in new business revenue across Africa.

Each year, the Foundation selects about 1,000 entrepreneurs from different parts of Africa to under-go a 12-week intensive online training.

Other benefits include a non-refundable seed capital up to $5,000, and global networking opportunities.

Now its 7th year, the TEF Entrepreneurship Programme has empowered over 9,000 young African entrepreneurs, including Rwandans.

Inspired by Tony Elumelu's economic philosophy of 'Africapitalism' and his vision to institutionalise luck and democratise opportunity for a new generation of African entrepreneurs, the foundation has implemented one of the most ambitious entrepreneurship programmes globally.

According to the Foundation, selected entrepreneurs from previous years have transformed their businesses and their communities.

"The Tony Elumelu Foundation now more than ever is demonstrating our commitment to unleashing the potential of young African entrepreneurs, the key to Africa's long-term economic transformation."

He added, "The pandemic has created challenges across the continent, but we know that with the Tony Elumelu Foundation's tried and tested Programme, we can execute the largest Covid-19 economic recovery plan for African SMEs and break the cycle of poverty in Africa."

Applications will be judged based on criteria including feasibility, scalability and potential for growth of the product or service, market opportunity for the idea or business, financial understanding, leadership potential and entrepreneurial skills, according to the foundation.

Applicants can apply on TEFConnect - www.tefconnect.com.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.