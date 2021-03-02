Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 78 Recoveries, 47 New Cases

1 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan health authorities Monday reported 78 patients recovered and 47 new cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, at the usual update session, of the new cases, 42 were diagnosed in Luanda, 3 in Zaire, 1 in Cuando Cubango and 1 in Benguela.

Of the new cases, whose ages range from 13 to 99 years old, 41 are men and 6 women.

The recovered patients, according toFranco Mufinda, are 68 residents in Luanda, 8 in Benguela, 1 in Bié and 1 in Cuanza Sul.

In the last 24 hours, he said, 976 samples were processed by RT-PCR, with a daily rate of 4.8 percent.

The general figures point to 20,854 positive cases, with 508 deaths, 19,400 recovered and 946 active. Of the active ones, 12 severe, 22 moderate, 24 mild and 888 asymptomatic.

The country's average recovery rate is 96 per cent, while the lethality rate is set at 2.4 per cent.

There are 53 people in institutional quarantine centres and 1,456 contacts are under epidemiological surveillance.

According to the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, at the usual update session, of the new cases, 42 were diagnosed in Luanda, 3 in Zaire, 1 in Cuando Cubango and 1 in Benguela.

Of the new cases, whose ages range from 13 to 99 years old, 41 are men and 6 women.

The recovered patients, according toFranco Mufinda, are 68 residents in Luanda, 8 in Benguela, 1 in Bié and 1 in Cuanza Sul.

In the last 24 hours, he said, 976 samples were processed by RT-PCR, with a daily rate of 4.8 percent.

The general figures point to 20,854 positive cases, with 508 deaths, 19,400 recovered and 946 active. Of the active ones, 12 severe, 22 moderate, 24 mild and 888 asymptomatic.

The country's average recovery rate is 96 per cent, while the lethality rate is set at 2.4 per cent.

There are 53 people in institutional quarantine centres and 1,456 contacts are under epidemiological surveillance.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.