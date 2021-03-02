Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 78 Recoveries, 47 New Cases

Luanda — The Angolan health authorities Monday reported 78 patients recovered and 47 new cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, at the usual update session, of the new cases, 42 were diagnosed in Luanda, 3 in Zaire, 1 in Cuando Cubango and 1 in Benguela.

Of the new cases, whose ages range from 13 to 99 years old, 41 are men and 6 women.

The recovered patients, according toFranco Mufinda, are 68 residents in Luanda, 8 in Benguela, 1 in Bié and 1 in Cuanza Sul.

In the last 24 hours, he said, 976 samples were processed by RT-PCR, with a daily rate of 4.8 percent.

The general figures point to 20,854 positive cases, with 508 deaths, 19,400 recovered and 946 active. Of the active ones, 12 severe, 22 moderate, 24 mild and 888 asymptomatic.

The country's average recovery rate is 96 per cent, while the lethality rate is set at 2.4 per cent.

There are 53 people in institutional quarantine centres and 1,456 contacts are under epidemiological surveillance.

