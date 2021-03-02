Angola: Minister Highlights Advantages of Real Estate Registration

1 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Minister for Public Works and Territory Planning, Manuel Tavares de Almeida, Monday noted the advantages for the country of a property registry, in terms of correct identification of properties and resolution of conflicts over ownership.

The Cabinet minister made this statement while speaking during the speciality discussion, by the joint committees of the National Assembly (1st, 4th, 5th), of the Draft Law on the Legal System for Real Estate registration, which was approved unanimously.

On the occasion, he stressed that the citizen has the right to know who owns each plot of land so as not to collide with proposals that are of his / her interest.

The minister also defended the need to know how the country is composed of its land parcels and their properties.

Meanwhile, the director of the legal office of the Ministry for Public Works and Territory Planning, Rui Narciso, said it was necessary to have a union between the legal and financial relationship of the entity that owns the property.

In his view, financial and legal information should be included in the register in order to give greater security to the data.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

