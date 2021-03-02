South Africa: Timing, Logistics and Collaboration Must Be the Focus Before Mass Vaccination Phases Begin, Government and Business Agree

1 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Christi Nortier

The South African government wants to ideally vaccinate 300,000 people a day. To do this, it will rely on the private sector to help with funding and logistics. With a few months to go until this mass rollout begins, the health minister and the government's partners in the private sector fielded questions about what the focus should be now and in the future. They agreed supply and timing were crucial.

"We could not have done it [vaccine acquisition] differently" and it was "such a fluid area", said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize during an online discussion with business leaders on Monday.

The event was organised by the Wits Business School and focused on the challenges and opportunities during the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out in South Africa. Mkhize was joined by Professor Shabir Madhi, Cas Coovadia, Dr Ron Whelan and Stavros Nicolau. All have worked with the department in its Covid-19 response.

Mkhize said that in a pandemic, conditions changed constantly and required a lot of consultation and negotiation to make the best of a situation.

The public and private sector still had a lot of work to do together, especially at the level of logistics and deliveries, he said. He mentioned that...

