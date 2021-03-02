Botswana: Covid-19 Claims 22 More Lives, Records 3 158 Active Cases

Gaborone — A total of 332 people have died due to COVID - 19 related complications. This is an increase by 22 deaths from 310 reported on February 25.

When updating the nation today, March 1, Presidential COVID - 19 Task Force deputy coordinator, Professor Mosepele Mosepele, said the country had since February 23 registered 2 356 new COVID - 19 cases out of which 2 343 are Batswana and 13 Foreign Nationals.

Botswana now has a total of 3 158 active cases while 24 884 have recovered.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>