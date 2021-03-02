Nigeria: EFCC Raises Alarm Over Fake Recruitment Advert On WhatsApp

2 March 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has called on members of the public to ignore an advert on WhatsApp purportedly seeking to enlist young Nigerians into the anti-graft agency.

EFCC's Head, Media and Publicity, Mr Wilson Uwujaren said, in a statement, on Monday that the recruitment exercise was the handiwork of fraudsters.

Uwujaren urged aspiring applicants against fallen prey to the scam.

He said: "The attention of the EFCC has been drawn to the activities of a group on WhatsApp, dedicated to EFCC Recruitment 2020/2021.

"The commission wishes to dissociate itself from the activities of the group, which is not known to the EFCC.

"Any publication or advertorial to the contrary in the social or mainstream media can only be the handiwork of scammers.

"The public is hereby advised to be circumspect to avoid being ensnared by fraudsters," he said.

Uwujaren pointed out that adverts for recruitment into the anti-graft agency was usually placed on mainstream media as well as the commission's social media platforms.

He told members of the public to ignore fraudulent alert messages purportedly issued by the EFCC Help Desk Headquarters in Jabi, Abuja.

"Such messages are not from the EFCC as the commission has no 'Help Desk,' the spokesman said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

