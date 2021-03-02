Nigeria: Security Operatives Neutralise 8 Bandits, Recover Arms in Katsina - Police

2 March 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

A combined team of security operatives has neutralised eight suspected bandits in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gambo Isah, made this disclosure in a statement issued to newsmen on Monday in Katsina.

"On the 26 and 28 Feb., Police in collaboration with the Army, jointly raided bandits' camps behind Guzurawa and Garin-Gambo villages, notorious bandits enclaves, all in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina .

"The operation was successful as the team neutralised eight bandits, burnt nine motorcycles, and recovered one AK 47 rifle with five rounds of 7.62mm ammunition," he said.

The PPRO also said the police foiled bandits attacks on Zango village, Kankara Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Kankara and his team responded to a distress call that bandits in their numbers, attacked the community shooting sporadically.

"The team had a fierce gun duel with the hoodlums and overpowered them.

"Consequently, the bandits fled and abandoned one AK 49 rifle with three magazines," he said.

He said the police and other security agencies would continue the onslaught against bandits, armed robbers, kidnappers and other criminals in the state.

The PPRO, therefore, urged the public to continue supporting security agencies with useful information that would lead to the arrest of criminals in their respective areas.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Kenyan MPs Refuse to Sign Kenya-UK Trade Pact

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.