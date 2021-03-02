Algeria: Covid-19 Variants - Algeria to Maintain Borders, Airspace Closed

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Sunday decided to maintain the preventive measures taken to curb the Covid 19 spread, in particular the closure of borders and airspace.

This decision has been made amid fears of the spread of coronavirus variants.

He also ordered "the expansion and strengthening of the epidemiological investigations, in particular following the report of two cases contaminated with the Covid 19 UK variant".

Tebboune also urged "the continuation of the anti-Covid 19 vaccination programme, taking into account the recommendations of experts in the choice of vaccines and their effectiveness against the Covid 19 variants and by optimizing the use of the quantities available," added the source.