Sudan: €70 Million More EU Funding for Sudan's Family Support Programme

Khartoum — The Head of the European Union delegation in Sudan, Ambassador Robert van den Dool has confirmed that the new phase of the Samarat family support programme in Jebel Aulia locality in Khartoum state last week, is one of the important components of the transitional government's reform programme, which aims to ease the economic impacts of these reforms on the Sudanese and the most vulnerable families.

On Thursday, the EU agreed with the World Bank on the second phase of the EU contribution to this programme by extending an additional €70 million.

The first phase which amounted to €93 million, was announced on September 27 last year.

The contributions of other member states of the European Union brings the total contribution of the European Group to the programme to €310 million.

Ambassador Van den Dool told the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) that the European Union strongly supports the transitional government in implementing these reforms, and expresses happiness to support the family support programme in Sudan, which constitutes a great contribution.