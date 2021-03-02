Sudan: South Kordofan Detainees Assaulted, Stripped of Possessions By Sudan Intelligence

Talodi — Intelligence officers in Talodi, South Kordofan, confiscated a motorcycle, cash and personal belongings of a detainee after he was released from prison last Thursday.

Sources in Talodi told Radio Dabanga that some 20 detainees from areas controlled by the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North led by Abdelaziz El Hilu (SPLM-N) have been subjected to psychological and physical torture and were deprived of food and drink.

One of the detainees, Awad, was arrested more than two weeks ago. He has been placed in prisons in Talodi on charges related to trafficking hashish.

According to the sources, intelligence officers confiscated his motorcycle, SDG13,800* ($36.4), a mobile phone and other personal belongings after his release. This was not authorised by the police or any judicial authority and are considered to be a violation of human rights, the sources said. The intelligence officers warned Awad not to return to government-controlled areas following his release.

The Talodi intelligence authorities confirmed the release of Hussain Ibrahim and Tajelsir Abdallah last Thursday, who have been detained for more than three months. The sources pointed out that the two detainees were arrested in mid-December of last year when they were accompanying one of their relatives to Khartoum for treatment.

The sources state that the intelligence authorities are carrying out "inhumane actions" against people from the region and that they are frequently confiscating gold and cash. Activists called on the state government and the relevant authorities to immediately stop these practices and prosecute the perpetrators.

*USD 1 = SDG 378.4420 at the time of posting. As effective foreign exchange rates can vary widely in Sudan, Radio Dabanga bases all SDG currency conversions on the daily US Dollar middle rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS)