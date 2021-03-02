Nigeria: Chimamanda's Mother Is Dead - Source

2 March 2021
Mrs. Grace Ifeoma Adichie (nee Odigwe), the mother of renowned writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, is dead.

She died suddenly on Monday, March 1st, 2021 in Awka, Anambra State. She was 78 years old.

"It was very sudden and we are devastated," a family spokesperson said.

She is survived by her six children: Ijeoma, Uchenna, Chuks, Okechukwu, Chimamanda and Kenechukwu; as well as nine grandchildren, in-laws and many relatives.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

Copyright © 2021 Vanguard.

