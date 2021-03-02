Tanzania: We Mean It in C'league - Simba

TANZANIAN envoys in CAF Champions League Simba Sports Club have said that their aim is to progress further in the tournament, the reason why they have done enough investment to compete against the best teams in the continental.

Simba are expected to travel to Sudan to play host ELMerreikh in their coming CAF Champions League group stage assignment. The match will be played on March 6 at El-Hilal Stadium.

The club's CEO Barbara Gonzalez was quoted as saying that they have invested heavily to make sure that Simba progress further in the continental club tournament.

Simba started their campaign in Group A with a 1-0 away win against AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and returned home to beat African champions Al Ahly 1-0 and go top of the group with a maximum of six points.

Another club's target is to claim three away crucial points to cement their top position with 9 points. The Mainland champions are now sharing the spoil ( six points each) with South Africa's Mamelodi Sundown after they thrashed CR Belouizdad of Algeria in their match held in Dar es Salaam after their opponents failed to host it in their country because of Covid-19 scare.

Gonzalez said that in order to do well in international competitions, its important to have a team with the best players and a great coach.

"We have worked hard to bring in quality signings, we have worked hard to make sure we have a technical bench with all the required coaches, fitness, speed, and endurance, and I know we are still working hard to improve on where we have not touched."

Simba have moved to beef up their squad with Zimbabwean forward Perfect Chikwende, Taddeo Lwanga, Peter Muduhwa, and Junior Lokosa among the new players who were signed in order to boost the club as they pursue their Champions League dream.

The team also moved to hire Frenchman Didier Gomez Da Rosa to handle the side, and this came immediately after the team lost Belgian Sven Vandenbroeck, who left after guiding them to the group stages of the competition.

After playing Al Merrikh of Sudan on March 6, they will return to Dar es 'Salaam to face the same team in their secondround fixture.

Simba were last night playing JKT Tanzania at Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam in the Mainland Premier League as they are focusing on their away match.

The league match will help their fitness to face the wounded Al- Merreikh, who lost 4-1 in their recent match to Congolese As Vita.