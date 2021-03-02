Egypt: Transport Min. Discusses With Jordanian Amb. Boosting Bilateral Trade Cooperation

1 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Transport Minister Kamel el Wazir discussed with Jordanian Ambassador to Egypt Amgad Al Aadialah aspects of cooperation between Egypt and Jordan and means to boost bilateral trade via facilitating the entry of Egyptian products to Jordan then to other countries including Iraq and Syria.

A statement by the Transport Ministry on Monday said both sides asserted the depth of bilateral ties.

Aadialah lauded the big development witnessed in Egypt in the field of railways.

Both sides asserted the importance of a protocol inked between Egypt and Jordan to operate a land line starting from Cairo passing by Amman and arriving to Baghdad and vice versa.

Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

