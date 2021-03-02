Egypt: Transport Min. Discusses With Jordanian Amb. Boosting Bilateral Trade Cooperation

Transport Minister Kamel el Wazir discussed with Jordanian Ambassador to Egypt Amgad Al Aadialah aspects of cooperation between Egypt and Jordan and means to boost bilateral trade via facilitating the entry of Egyptian products to Jordan then to other countries including Iraq and Syria.

A statement by the Transport Ministry on Monday said both sides asserted the depth of bilateral ties.

Aadialah lauded the big development witnessed in Egypt in the field of railways.

Both sides asserted the importance of a protocol inked between Egypt and Jordan to operate a land line starting from Cairo passing by Amman and arriving to Baghdad and vice versa.