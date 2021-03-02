Africa: Sisi - Aswan Forum Seeks to Achieve Stability, Peace, Security and Development in Africa

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has reaffirmed that Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development is an African platform launched during Egypt's chairmanship of the African Union in 2019 to achieve security, stability and sustainable development in the African continent and promote cooperation and partnerships among African countries.

Addressing the opening session of the forum's second edition on Monday, the president welcomed the heads of state taking part in the virtual event, saying COVID-19 prevented the African leaders from meeting face-to-face however Egypt was keen to hold this second edition to build on the outcome of the first one and the success achieved in it.

He asserted his trust that the event will be a good chance for exploring the best means and mechanisms to face common challenges and discuss joint cooperation to overcome the pathogen crisis and achieve security and stability in the continent.