Eritrea: President Isaias Met Saudi Delegation

1 March 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 01 March 2021- President Isaias Afwerki yesterday, 28 February met and held talks at Adi-Halo with Saudi delegation which is on a three day visit to Eritrea.

The 20 member delegation is visiting Eritrea in accordance with the cooperation framework and Joint Ministerial Council established between the two countries in January this year.

The delegation comprises three sub-committees including political, diplomatic and economic development as well as security areas of cooperation.

At the meeting, President Isaias elaborated on the three aspects of cooperation in terms of bilateral and regional issues.

During its stay in Eritrea the Saudi delegation will visit various development sites.

