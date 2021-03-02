Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Nineteen patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Gash Barka, Southern Red Sea, Central and Southern Regions.

Out of these, eleven patients are from Quarantine Centers in Adibara (6), Ali-Ghidir (4), and, Omhajer (1) in Gash Barka Region. Four patients are from the Quarantine Center in Kiloma, Southern Red Sea Region. Three patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. The last patient is from a Quarantine Center in Adi Keih, Southern Region.

On the other hand, eight patients who have been receiving medical treatment in the Central Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 2261 while the number of deaths stands at seven.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 2866.

Ministry of Health

Asmara