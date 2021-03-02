Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

1 March 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Nineteen patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Gash Barka, Southern Red Sea, Central and Southern Regions.

Out of these, eleven patients are from Quarantine Centers in Adibara (6), Ali-Ghidir (4), and, Omhajer (1) in Gash Barka Region. Four patients are from the Quarantine Center in Kiloma, Southern Red Sea Region. Three patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. The last patient is from a Quarantine Center in Adi Keih, Southern Region.

On the other hand, eight patients who have been receiving medical treatment in the Central Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 2261 while the number of deaths stands at seven.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 2866.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.