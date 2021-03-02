Rwanda: Karongi Hospital to Get Better Equipment to Help Covid-19 Patients

Government has received a donation of over Rwf128 million from IHS Holdings Ltd, one of Africa's largest independent mobile infrastructure providers, to support the country's fight against Covid-19.

According to the Minister of Health, Dr Daniel Ngamije, the support will help the country to take care of Covid-19 patients who are in critical condition.

"This support will serve for (the) renovation of our intensive care unit for Covid-19 patients and equipping it with all required equipment, precisely at Karongi District Hospital, Western Province," he said.

Out of the 1,276 Covid-19 patients across the country, as of Sunday, February 28, eight are in critical condition and are being treated in different intensive care units.

Ngamije also noted that as the country is doing all it can to acquire Covid-19 vaccines, among other priorities at the moment include the decentralisation of Covid-19 treatment, especially in building capacity.

In his remarks, Amida Azeez, the Managing Director of IHS that owns and operates the majority of telecom towers in Rwanda, said that the company is committed to its corporate social responsibility.

"We made it a point in our values to support Rwanda in everything we do going forward. At least do the little we can. We appreciate the opportunity we were given to serve and be part of this project. We look forward to doing more," he said.

Rwanda has so far confirmed 18,850 Covid-19 cases, of whom 17,313 have already recovered. The country's death toll stands at 261 people.