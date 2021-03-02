Rwanda: Karongi Hospital to Get Better Equipment to Help Covid-19 Patients

2 March 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

Government has received a donation of over Rwf128 million from IHS Holdings Ltd, one of Africa's largest independent mobile infrastructure providers, to support the country's fight against Covid-19.

According to the Minister of Health, Dr Daniel Ngamije, the support will help the country to take care of Covid-19 patients who are in critical condition.

"This support will serve for (the) renovation of our intensive care unit for Covid-19 patients and equipping it with all required equipment, precisely at Karongi District Hospital, Western Province," he said.

Out of the 1,276 Covid-19 patients across the country, as of Sunday, February 28, eight are in critical condition and are being treated in different intensive care units.

Ngamije also noted that as the country is doing all it can to acquire Covid-19 vaccines, among other priorities at the moment include the decentralisation of Covid-19 treatment, especially in building capacity.

In his remarks, Amida Azeez, the Managing Director of IHS that owns and operates the majority of telecom towers in Rwanda, said that the company is committed to its corporate social responsibility.

"We made it a point in our values to support Rwanda in everything we do going forward. At least do the little we can. We appreciate the opportunity we were given to serve and be part of this project. We look forward to doing more," he said.

Rwanda has so far confirmed 18,850 Covid-19 cases, of whom 17,313 have already recovered. The country's death toll stands at 261 people.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.