Ghana: GFA Introduces Super Cup for DOL, WPL

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will introduce a new cup competition for Division One League clubs Women's Premier League at the end of the 2020/21 season.

The Super Cup is for the three winners of each zone plus the two third best placed teams at the end of the season. This is an Executive Council decision taken on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at a meeting in Accra.

The reason is to give clubs more games outside the League by adding to the limited number of games that are played in the course of the season.

Division One League clubs play a maximum of 30 League games plus a maximum of seven games in the MTN FA Cup. Winners of the three Zones qualify for the Ghana Premier League.

The women's version will be between teams who finish in the top four from each Zone at the end of the season.

The mini tournament, also aims to give an additional incentive to clubs and players to prepare them for the new season.

Currently, Women's Premier League clubs in Ghana, play a minimum of 14 matches during the League season and a maximum of five games in the FA Cup, making it 20 across competitions, falling short of the required number of games approved by FIFA.

The Executive Council believes the introduction of Super Cup will give players of the elite women's football competition the opportunity to play more games and to develop their careers better. -GFA