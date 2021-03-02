Ghana: GFA Introduces Super Cup for DOL, WPL

1 March 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will introduce a new cup competition for Division One League clubs Women's Premier League at the end of the 2020/21 season.

The Super Cup is for the three winners of each zone plus the two third best placed teams at the end of the season. This is an Executive Council decision taken on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at a meeting in Accra.

The reason is to give clubs more games outside the League by adding to the limited number of games that are played in the course of the season.

Division One League clubs play a maximum of 30 League games plus a maximum of seven games in the MTN FA Cup. Winners of the three Zones qualify for the Ghana Premier League.

The women's version will be between teams who finish in the top four from each Zone at the end of the season.

The mini tournament, also aims to give an additional incentive to clubs and players to prepare them for the new season.

Currently, Women's Premier League clubs in Ghana, play a minimum of 14 matches during the League season and a maximum of five games in the FA Cup, making it 20 across competitions, falling short of the required number of games approved by FIFA.

The Executive Council believes the introduction of Super Cup will give players of the elite women's football competition the opportunity to play more games and to develop their careers better. -GFA

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenyan MPs Refuse to Sign Kenya-UK Trade Pact

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.