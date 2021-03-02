Ghana: Legaci101 to Hold E-Sports Conference

Legaci101, a sports events and marketing consortium that specialises in the creation and management of sports contents and sporting events will organise the first ever sports E-conference dubbed "The Sports Conference".

Under the theme "Managing and Promoting Sports in Africa under Covid-19", the E-Conference or webinar scheduled for Wednesday March 3, 2021 on Zoom at 1:00pm, is expected to outline the winning strategy to play sports, packaging sports brands and sports sponsorship.

Speakers have been drawn from various areas to take participants through sports management skills. Participants include athletes, coaches, administrators, federation heads, sports directors and marketing managers across Africa.

Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, the CEO of Legaci101 Limited said "our institution is largely involved in sports development and promotion. The Sports Conference is aimed at finding solutions to how sports can be played, packaged and promoted in Africa in these challenging times."

The effect of the Coronavirus pandemic is more devastating around the African continent where almost all sporting activities are currently at a complete standstill with no end in sight.