Ghana: Black Satellites Can Replicate 2009 Feat - Agyeman Badu

1 March 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme

Former Ghana international, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu is optimistic about the chances of the national U-20 male team, the Black Satellites, at the ongoing Africa-U-20 Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Mauritania.

According to him, from what the players have exhibited, it was clear that they can win the ultimate.

Speaking to Times Sports, the former Black Satellites and Stars midfielder said he had watched the team play some matches in the ongoing tournament and believes they are endowed with amazing talents to emerge victorious.

"I watched their first game, and I must say it was a very good performance and recorded a good result. Beyond that, I have watched others, for which I think they stand a chance of winning the tournament," he said.

The U-20 World Cup winner in 2009 believes that the result in the first game against Tanzania boosted the confidence of the team to play a difficult game against Morocco, which ended goalless.

He believes that given the opportunity, this team could repeat what his colleagues did 12 years ago in Rwanda by conquering the continent.

"It is always a privilege to play for the national team; I had that privilege from there, and went ahead to play for the Black Stars and had 78 caps," he said.

The former Ghana midfield dynamo, posited that the task ahead would be difficult, and for that matter, the team would need the necessary support and guidelines to progress.

The Black Satellites are through to the semi finals of the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations after a penalty shoot-out victory over Cameroon.

The game ended 1-1 with extra time goals from Kevin Prince Milla and Frank Boateng for Cameroon and Ghana, respectively, after 120 minutes of football.

The Satellites will face The Gambia in a fierce semi final clash today.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenyan MPs Refuse to Sign Kenya-UK Trade Pact

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.