Ghana: Black Satellites Can Replicate 2009 Feat - Agyeman Badu

Former Ghana international, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu is optimistic about the chances of the national U-20 male team, the Black Satellites, at the ongoing Africa-U-20 Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Mauritania.

According to him, from what the players have exhibited, it was clear that they can win the ultimate.

Speaking to Times Sports, the former Black Satellites and Stars midfielder said he had watched the team play some matches in the ongoing tournament and believes they are endowed with amazing talents to emerge victorious.

"I watched their first game, and I must say it was a very good performance and recorded a good result. Beyond that, I have watched others, for which I think they stand a chance of winning the tournament," he said.

The U-20 World Cup winner in 2009 believes that the result in the first game against Tanzania boosted the confidence of the team to play a difficult game against Morocco, which ended goalless.

He believes that given the opportunity, this team could repeat what his colleagues did 12 years ago in Rwanda by conquering the continent.

"It is always a privilege to play for the national team; I had that privilege from there, and went ahead to play for the Black Stars and had 78 caps," he said.

The former Ghana midfield dynamo, posited that the task ahead would be difficult, and for that matter, the team would need the necessary support and guidelines to progress.

The Black Satellites are through to the semi finals of the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations after a penalty shoot-out victory over Cameroon.

The game ended 1-1 with extra time goals from Kevin Prince Milla and Frank Boateng for Cameroon and Ghana, respectively, after 120 minutes of football.

The Satellites will face The Gambia in a fierce semi final clash today.