Kenya/Tanzania: Harambee Stars to Play South Sudan, Tanzania in Friendlies

1 March 2021
Nairobi — The national football team, Harambee Stars intensified its training with 19 local based players reporting camp ahead of the three friendly matches that will be build up for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier back-to-back matches against Egypt and Togo.

Kenya will host Egypt on March 22 before traveling to Togo for the final match on March.

Stars will play South Sudan in their first friendly on March 13, then host Tanzania in back-to-back matches on March 15 and March 18 in Nairobi.

Wazito trio Peter Odhiambo, Johnstone Omurwa and Kevin Kimani, Gor Mahia duo of Kenneth Muguna and John Macharia as well as Nairobi City Stars youngster Oliver Maloba were the only one missing the Monday session due to club assignments in the BetKing Premier League while Gor Mahia's Benson Omalla is out on school assignments.

The players settled in at camp on Sunday and will leave on Tuesday, allowing them to report to their respective clubs on Wednesday.

These matches will be used as build-up matches towards the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers that get underway in June 2021.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars), Joseph Okoth (KCB), Peter Odhiambo (Wazito), Sam Adisa (Bidco).

Defenders

Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito), Michael Kibwage (Sofapaka), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks), Nahashon Alambi (KCB), Bonface Onyango (Kariobangi Sharks), David Owino (KCB), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks), Baraka Badi (KCB)

Midfielders

Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Collins Shichenje (AFC Leopards), Micheal Mutinda (KCB), Musa Masika (Wazito), John Macharia (Gor Mahia), Reagan Otieno (KCB), James Mazembe (Kariobangi Sharks), Oliver Maloba (Nairobi City Stars), Bonface Muchiri (Tusker), Kevin Kimani (Wazito), Abdalla Hassan (Bandari)

Forwards

Erick Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks), Elvis Rupia (AFC Leopards), Henry Meja (Tusker), Benson Omalla (Gor Mahia)

