South Africa: Ex-Eskom Executive Matshela Koko Denies Knowingly Sharing Info With Gupta's Salim Essa

Former Eskom executive Matshela Koko returned to the State Capture Commission on Monday and continued to deny having knowingly shared insider information with Gupta associate Salim Essa.

Former Eskom executive Matshela Koko has told the State Capture Commission he had no relationship with Gupta associate Salim Essa in 2015 while Essa, the Guptas and their businesses established lucrative deals with the energy parastatal.

Koko has been accused of introducing his colleagues to Essa in March 2015 before he was suspended and of sharing confidential information with the controversial [email protected] email account attributed to "businessman" and believed to belong to Essa.

"I have no relationship with Mr Essa. I have never met or corresponded with Mr Essa telephonically or otherwise in 2015," Koko told Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo while admitting to meeting Essa in 2016.

Koko sent a raft of emails to the infoportal account after returning from suspension in July 2015, which included information later linked to lucrative deals between Gupta-associated businesses and Eskom.

Repeatedly questioned about the emails, he maintained that he received the address from former Eskom legal head Suzanne Daniels and thought he was corresponding with the then chairperson Dr...