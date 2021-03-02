Ghana: It Is in Our Collective Interest to Take Covid-19 Vaccine - VP Bawumia

1 March 2021
Ghana Presidency (Accra)

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says it is in the collective interest of all Ghanaians to take the Covid-19 vaccine rolled out by the government to aid the bid to get the deadly virus out of the country.

President Akufo-Addo and the Vice President Bawumia, together with their spouses, led by example by becoming the first set of Ghanaians to take the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday morning ahead of the public roll out on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Police Hospital where he took the vaccine with his wife, Vice President Bawumia also reiterated the safety of the vaccine and urged all Ghanaians to fully cooperate.

"We assure the public and Ghanaians in general that it is safe to take this vaccine," Dr. Bawumia stated.

"The Food and Drugs Authority has assured us and we are really confident in the safety of this vaccine that is why the President took the lead and we are following in that sense. It will go on with all the health service workers, security services and all the essential workers and so on."

"So we are asking all Ghanaians to be cooperative in this process of vaccination. It is going to take some time and our goal is to immunise about 20 million Ghanaians."

The Vice President also urged Ghanaians to reject conspiracy theories by naysayers about the vaccine.

"Please don't listen to the naysayers who want to spread conspiracy theories about this vaccine," Dr. Bawumia urged.

"As the President said last night, it will not change your DNA or have all these effects they are talking about in the conspiracies.

"Please this is to protect our people in Ghana. It is to protect all of us, our economy, so that we move forward. It is in our collective interests that we take this vaccine."

Last week, Ghana became the first country in the world to receive the COVAX COVID-19 facility when it received about 600,000 vaccines.

Following the vaccination of the First and Second families, the vaccination will continue from tomorrow with identifiable groups taking their shots before the general public on Wednesday March 3.

Government has announced its intention to vaccinate about 20 million Ghanaians this year.

