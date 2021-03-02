Somalia: Deadlier 2nd Wave Makes Face Masks Mandatory in Somalia

1 March 2021
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia on Monday made the face masks mandatory after rising in COVID-19 cases amid a deadlier second wave.

Omar Mohamud Mohamed Filish, mayor of Mogadishu, the largest and most populated city in the country, announced the use of face masks in all public places mandatory amid the rising numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths.

This is the first time face masks have been made compulsory since the first case was detected in March last year in the Horn of Africa country.

"All businesses, such as shops, restaurants, banks, and service providers are instructed not to allow the people to their places of business if they are not wearing face masks," a statement by the Mogadishu mayor said.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency on Monday, health officials said the second wave wreaking havoc in Somalia is deadlier with a high transmission rate.

Earlier Monday, the Somali health minister warned that the COVID-19 situation in the country is "dire" and called for strict adherence to health measures in fighting the disease.

"The situation is dire but we are confident that with the rollout of vaccines in the near future we will be able to manage this second wave," Fawziya Abikar said in a statement.

Somalia recorded eight deaths and 266 new cases after 1,807 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

The country's total number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 7,257, recoveries at 3,808, and fatalities at 239.

