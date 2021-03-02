Sudan: Covid-19 in Sudan - Most New Cases in Khartoum, El Gezira

Khartoum — According to the latest official figures released on Saturday, Sudan's Ministry of Health announced the registration of two deaths, 22 new cases of Coronavirus, and 51 recoveries. In its latest epidemiological report the ministry lists the that the cases were recorded only in the states of Khartoum and Al Gezira.

This brings the total number of cases in Sudan since the outbreak of the pandemic to 28,408, and 1,890 deaths, while recoveries reached 22,975.

The cumulative report of the Coronavirus pandemic shows the second wave for the period from October 22, 2020 AD until February 28, 2021 AD, about 2,300 suspected cases of Coronavirus, including 1035 positive cases, 226 deaths, 764 cases recovered, 27 positive cases in home quarantine, and 19 patients in isolation.

Vaccines

As previously reported by Radio Dabanga, officials have announced that plans for the roll-out of vaccines across the African continent will take "weeks if not months" to crystallise.

In an update published on its Facebook page, the General Directorate of Emergency and Epidemic Control reported that since March last year, when the coronavirus reached Sudan, 24,118 COVID-19 cases have been registered. 1,707 patients died, and 18,611 recovered.

There are growing concerns about the number of unrecorded and undetected cases in Sudan. A report from the Imperial College London COVID-19 Response Team in collaboration with multiple partners, revealed on December 1 that an estimated two per cent of COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Khartoum.