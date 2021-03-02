Algeria: Major Government Reshuffle to Be Conducted After Coming Legislative Elections

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune, announced Monday that a major reshuffle of the Government would take place after the next legislative elections.

"I did not want to operate a total change of government out of respect for the people. We are approaching legislative elections which will be held within the next two or three months," President Tebboune said in his periodic interview with national media officials, broadcast on Monday.

The Government reshuffle which will take place immediately after the elections "will be dictated by their results," he added.

The members of the first Government were selected as "fulfillment of the demands of the blessed and authentic Hirak movement which called for institutional change," said the Head of State.

"I have tried as much as possible to appoint new ministers. I have honored this commitment by appointing young ministers and five ministers who were Hirak activists and whose work on the ground begins to give results."