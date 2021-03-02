South Africa: #PeoplesBudget - Lack of Public Participation and Accountability in #2021Budget Will Hurt the Poorest of the Poor

analysis

Amid widespread Budget Day protests and a growing call for a #PeoplesBudget, the 2021 Budget yielded unsurprising but deeply disappointing numbers for South Africa's poor.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni confirmed that Treasury is slashing social grants by R36-billion over the next three years. This policy shows a deep-rooted belief in neoliberalism and highlights the exclusionary nature of the Budget, which is meant to serve the people.

On Budget Day, a diverse scope of actions from a growing number of voices occurred with organisations such as Saftu, Right2Know, the AIDC and the Fight Inequality Alliance. In response, rather than respecting people's rights to peaceful protest, activists in Cape Town were barred from protesting in a motorcade outside Parliament, rough-handled by police and security, handcuffed, and some were arrested for allegedly flouting pandemic social distancing measures.

One protest that called out the exclusionary nature of the Budget occurred when members of a civil society coalition entered the Budget Day Media "Lockup" in Pretoria, stood on their chairs holding up banners, and asked for an inclusionary, democratic, and consultative Budget.

The protest was met with irritated journalists and aghast members of Treasury, even though it followed social distancing protocols. According to the group,...