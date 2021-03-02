Gambia: The 54 Million Dalasi Allocation to Parliament and Elections

2 March 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The Independent Electoral Commission is experiencing shortfalls in the allocation of resources. Donors are questioning why Gambia needs help to finance its own elections.

The issue of the 54 million dalasi is not what the Court may finally decide on. The National Assembly is the law- making body of the land. It knows its own procedures.

Section 101 Subsection (4) is clear.

It reads:

(4) Without prejudice to the power of the National Assembly to make any amendment (whether by the increase or reduction of any tax or charges, or the amount of any payment or withdrawal, or otherwise), the National Assembly shall not give consideration to a Bill that in the opinion of the person presiding makes provision for any of the following purposes -

(i) the imposition of taxation or the alteration of taxation;

(ii) the imposition of any charges on the Consolidated Revenue Fund or any other public fund of The Gambia or the alteration of any such charge;

(iii) the payment, issue or withdrawal from the Consolidated Revenue Fund or any other public fund of The Gambia of moneys not charged thereon or any increase in the amount of such payment, issue or withdrawal; or

(iv) the composition or remission of any debt due to the Government."

It is incontrovertible that estimates and appropriation Bill proposing charges emanate from the executive represented by the Minister of Finance. The National Assembly can only amend the proposal, but cannot impose original charges on the executive.

National Assembly members are entitled to what others are entitled to. That should be done without reducing other estimates to add to their own.

It is no surprise that the International Community is raising eyebrows as IEC expresses it shortfalls. The National Assembly members should take note.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Zimbabwe Vice President Mohadi Resigns After Alleged Misconduct

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.