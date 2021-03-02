Egypt: President El-Sisi Makes Phone Call to Chinese President

President El-Sisi held a phone call with the Chinese President Xi Jinping this afternoon.

The Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency stated that the President congratulated the Chinese President on the Chinese New Year and affirmed the significant momentum the Egyptian-Chinese relationship has been gaining over the past years within the framework of a comprehensive strategic partnership. The President further confirmed Egypt's continuous keenness to advance cooperation between both countries and to find new horizons for the bilateral relations, especially when it comes to attracting Chinese investments and transferring Chinese technology and expertise. In this respect, the President also noted the ongoing cooperation within the framework of the "Belt and Road" Initiative in a manner that would achieve both countries' common interests in promoting progress and development.

His Excellency also praised the mutual support exhibited during the COVID-19 Pandemic as true evidence of the deep relations between both friendly nations. The President expressed appreciation for China's decision to gift quantities of COVID-19 vaccines to Egypt for citizens to get vaccinated. Hence, Egypt looks forward to intensifying cooperation and coordination in the field of healthcare between both countries to transfer the Chinese expertise and capabilities.

For his part, China's President noted that the cooperation between both countries against COVID-19 is a reflection of the significantly improved and strategic bilateral relations between Egypt and China, a perfect model for cooperation between China and all Arab and African countries. President Jinping asserted his country's mutual interest to further enhance joint cooperation between the competent authorities in both countries with regard to the efforts made to contain the virus.

The Chinese President added that his country is ready to transfer its relevant expertise and experience to Egypt and meet its vaccine needs, as a token of the close friendship between the two countries as well as the fruitful cooperation and constructive spirit, which are manifested in both countries collective efforts in facing Covid-19 since its outbreak. In this regard, President Jinping praised Egypt's success in handling the pandemic and containing its impact.

President Xi Jinping affirmed China's continuous keenness to upgrade its close partnership with Egypt across all fields and to expand and diversify various cooperation frameworks - including multilateral forums - in a manner that meets the ambitions and aspirations of both brotherly nations. To that end, Egypt's pivotal role in the Middle East and Africa regions is highly significant. The Chinese President also commented on the remarkable development and economic renaissance currently witnessed by Egypt under the comprehensive strategic vision of President El-Sisi.

Presidency