Tanzania: DCs, Council Directors Tasked On Form One Enrolment

KATAVI Regional Commissioner Juma Homera has issued one-month ultimatum to district commissioners and council directors to submit to him reports showing all candidates who were selected, but haven't reported to their respective secondary schools.

He said some candidates who were selected to join Form One were yet to enrol and that his office would like to know so that appropriate measures could be taken. He was speaking to various education stakeholders during a meeting he convened recently to discuss education sector issues in the region.

The RC also directed that the reports must show the actual need of desks, tables and chairs in each public primary and secondary school. The list should also identify schools where students sit on the floor due to shortages of desks.

Equally, the RC directed Regional Police Commander (RPC) Benjamin Kuzaga and district commanding police commanders (OCDs) to hunt for all ward executive officers (WEOs) and education ward officers in areas where the eligible candidates had not yet joined Form One. He said the officers must be arrested and arraigned.

"I'm insisting all DCs, DEDs, WEOs and education officers who fail to heed my directives after the end of March to write letters, submitting their failures to ensure a good learning environment," he noted.

However, the RC said heads of schools must not be arrested or disturbed by any means since it was not their duty to buy desks or ensure the selected candidates went to school.

"These teachers are employed to teach our children. Therefore, arresting them for lack of desks or for failing to ensure our children go to school is unfair. They must be left to prepare lessons," he noted.

On the other hand, Mr Homera commended Mlele and Tanganyika district councils as well as Mpimbwe Council for addressing the shortages of desks, tables and chairs in public schools in their respective areas.

Administratively Katavi Region has five councils: Mpanda Municipal Council, Tanganyika and Mlele district councils as well as Nsimbo and Mpimbwe district councils.