Tanzania: Sumbawanga Spends 30bn/ - On Public Projects

THE Sumbawanga Municipal Council (SMC) in Rukwa Region has received and utilised over 29.4bn/- for implementation of strategic projects in the last five years.

The money, bankrolled by the World Bank (WB), was from 2013/14 to 2018/19 fiscal years.

Acting SMC Director Mollel Manase revealed this, while presenting a projects implementation report under performance grant (UPG) from 2013/14 to 2018/19 fiscal years during the regional consultative committee (RCC) meeting held recently.

RCC was under the chairmanship of Rukwa Regional Commissioner (RC) Joachim Wangabo.

Mr Manase explained that during the period under reviewed SMC prioritised five strategic projects being the construction of 11.577 stretches of roads at asphalt concrete standard.

There was also the construction of Utengule Truck Terminal of which SMC collects an average of between 250,000/- and 350,000/- daily.

There was also the procurement of one skip master and 50 skip buckets for collecting solid waste as well as 97 points of sale (POS) and preparations for a general planning scheme, whose written draft awaits the minister's approval.

"SMC also received 6,489,453,986/- for the construction of Katumba-Azimio modern Bus Terminal, whose phase I civil works of the project has reached 99 per cent," he said.

He noted that a social impact resulting from ULGSP project had considerably increased the value of land in the project area.

He cited Majengo Ward, whose surveyed plots went up from 8m/- to 15m/- for medium plots of land while at Christ the King area from 15m/- to 20m/- for low density plots.

In Katandala Ward the value of surveyed land has shot up from 20m/- to 35m/.

"Opportunities have increased as many residents are constructing modern guest houses and shops close to project areas," he added.

He further explained that SMC had proposed four strategic projects for ULGSP valued at over 54.59bn/-, which would enhance domestic revenue collection.

He named the proposed strategic projects as the construction of Rukwa an international crop market in Kanondo industrial area at over 18.05bn/-, the construction of a modern conference centre in Majengo Ward at 10.54bn/- and the renovation of 11km road at 22bn/-.

There was also the construction of phase II of Katumba-Azimio modern bus facilities, including 90 shop rooms, food vendors' hall and a service bay at 3.0bn/- whose architectural designs have been completed.

SMC is among the 18 local government authorities (LGAs), which benefits with the Urban Government Supporting Programme (ULGSP) under the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government).