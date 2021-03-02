South Africa: KZN Honey Widow Goes Toe-to-Toe With Retail Giant

1 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Derek Alberts

In a case reminiscent of KwaZulu-Natal-based craft soda maker Frankie's showdown with Woolworths, a small Pietermaritzburg-based honey enterprise is staring down the corporate tactics of Food Lover's Market.

Debbie Power and her team of five are purveyors of the "finest" totally natural and 100% local honey available in KZN. The business, Nature's Gold, has been Power's happy buzz, till she discovered the retail giant was riding roughshod over her trademark rights. Her efforts to seek redress since 2019 have been rebuffed by Food Lover's Market (FLM) on grounds other than the legitimacy of the trademark.

Debbie Power with her merchandise. (Photo: Supplied)

The online presence of Nature's Gold honey speaks volumes about two very different versions of a brand that is contested by the feisty widow and an insouciant Food Lover's Market. While the name under FLM pops up as a Top 10 Google search, a trawl for honey entrepreneur Debbie Power is traced to a humble toehold on Facebook.

Since 2019, Power has been fighting a trademark war with Food Lover's Market.

At issue is a trademark for Nature's Gold registered by Power's husband Andrew, who thought the name had a sweet ring to it, in 2011. Modest by...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.