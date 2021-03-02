South Africa: SA Records 566 New Covid-19 Cases

2 March 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa has recorded 1 513 959 COVID-19 cases, with 566 new cases identified in Monday's report.

The cumulative total tests conducted to date is 9 090 273 with 12 794 new tests recorded since the last report.

"Regrettably, a further 84 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, which brings the total to 50 077 deaths," Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said.

The deaths were reported in Eastern Cape (2), Gauteng (19), North West (36), Northern Cape (6) and Western Cape (21).

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients.

Our recoveries now stand at 1 431 336, representing a recovery rate of 94.5%

The number of healthcare workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol is 73 047 as at 6:30pm on Monday.

