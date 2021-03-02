Zimbabwe: Landslides Barricade Communities

Some communities in western Kariba District have been cut off and are only accessible by boat along Lake Kariba following landslides that blocked the road at Ndepa escarpment on the main road linking Siakobvu and areas around Chief Mola.

This follows incessant rains that saw Siakobvu recording 159mm in 24 hours, which is unprecedented in the semi-arid area.

Transfers of patients from Mola, Mayovhe and Chalala, among others, to Siakobvu Hospital have been affected while supplies of food and other essentials have also been cut off, unless boats can be found to make the journey.

The landslides have affected the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out programme which is now moving into the second phase, targeting frontline workers in Nyaminyami rural.

Boats are now needed to have frontline workers vaccinated in Nyaminyami rural following the completion of the inoculation programme in Kariba town.

Kariba District Assistant Development Coordinator, Ms Patience Mubango, said efforts were being made to get the vaccination programme back of track.

"The situation is bad and we are working on modalities to find a boat to ferry health staff to the affected clinics including Mayovhe, Mola and Chalala for vaccination," said Ms Mubango.

The area is about 20km from Siakobvu Business Centre.

Uncharacteristically, it has been raining every day in Kariba, affecting the stability of the ground amid fears of landslides and flooding.

Indications are that a District Development Fund ferry that used to traverse the Lake Kariba to Mulibizi and Victoria Falls is being mobilised although there are concerns about its level of fuel consumption.