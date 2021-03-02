Zimbabwe: Mining Sector Workers Get 22 Percent Pay Hike

2 March 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

WORKERS in the mining sector have been awarded a 22, 22% wage and salary increase that will see the lowest paid employee earning a gross of $22 000 per month.

Associated Mine Workers Union of Zimbabwe (AMWUZ) general secretary Gideon Chirwa announced the development in a statement weekend.

"AMWUZ is pleased to advise its members and the mining industry at large that following extensive negotiations between the association and the Chamber of Mines Zimbabwe, a wage/salary increase of 22, 22% was agreed for the first quarter backdated to 1st of January 2021.

"The increase will see the least paid worker earning a minimum of (ZWL) $22 000."

AMWUZ said it was committed to ensuring the improvement of mine workers' welfare and would continuously engage relevant stakeholders in the cause.

The wage and salary increase for the mining sector would go a long way towards cushioning employees in the aftermath of unilateral price hikes on basic commodities by retailers.

Retailers argue the price jumps were necessitated by increased demand occasioned by the festive season and supply chain disruptions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last week, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe said annual inflation increased to 362% in January, from 348% in December last year.

In the past month, basic commodity prices skyrocketed, raising workers' anxiety as their incomes have been eroded.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.