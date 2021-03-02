Namibia: South African Killed By Brit At Kamanjab Farm

A South African farmer was shot by a British man after an argument at a Kamanjab area farm on Saturday and subsequently died at an Outjo hospital.

According to a crime report issued by Namibian Police chief spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, the fatal shooting took place after the two men had been arguing on the farm of Gerhardus van Wyk, aged 54, who died after the incident.

The shooting happened around 20h00 on Saturday at farm Karos in the Kamanjab area.

The British man, who was arrested after the incident, is 51 years old, the police reported.

Van Wyk's next of kin were informed of the incident and a police investigation is continuing.