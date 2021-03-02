Kenya/Ghana: Ghana Footballers Body Petitions Gor On Owusu

Ghanian midfielder Jackson Owusu has made good his threat to sue Gor Mahia at Fifa for breach of contract.

Owusu sued the club weeks after the Ghanaian Footballers Association (GFA) had issued a ten-day ultimatum to the Kenyan champions to pay midfielder Jackson Owusu an accrued amount of Sh3.4 million in arrears plus interest for the services rendered during his five-month stint at the club.

The association which boasts of all professional footballers from the West African country says Gor Mahia had breached the contract of the player but did not disclose the step it will take against the financially crippled football giants if it fails to meet the obligation.

While at Gor, Owusu was entitled to Sh190, 000 monthly salary, Sh6, 000 allowance, a house allowance of Sh10, 000 and a sign on fee of Sh1.1 million. However, he claims to have not been paid a single penny on the said amounts.

"In this regard and according to the Fifa regulations on the status and Transfer of players, we hereby grant you a 10-day deadline to pay Mr Jackson Owusu the total outstanding amount plus five percent interest as from relevant dates," said the letter copied to club chairman Ambrose Rachier and former official Ronald Ngala which Nairobi News is in possession of.

Owusu also separately confirmed to Nairobi News that Gor Mahia is yet to settle him and so far his lawyers have forwarded his case to The FIFA Dispute Resolution Chamber and are waiting for communication from the world Governing Football Body.

"The case was taken to FIFA and I'm waiting for their verdict. It is sad that I played for Gor and left without being paid. My efforts to get my dues have also failed since nobody has been communicating with me," said Owusu.

Gor are currently banned from signing new players for the three transfer windows after failing to settle Tanzanian winger Dickson Ambudo Sh1.2 million.

The Ghanaian import joined Gor Mahia in January of 2020 and was able to nail a starting berth under the then Coach Steven Polack. He left in June last year and returned to his home country as K'Ogalo failed to renew his contract.