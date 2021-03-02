Zimbabwe: Lobby Targets 2.2 Million Women Vote

2 March 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

The Women's Academy for Leadership and Political Excellence (WALPE) is targeting to mobilise 2.2 million women to vote for female candidates during the 2023 general elections.

The lobby group says the campaign was necessary to reverse the historical and structural inequalities that inhibit women from effectively and fully occupying influential leadership positions.

"Through this campaign, WALPE intends to amplify women voices in politics and increase women representation in parliament and local government," said the group in a statement.

"In order to reach the target of 2.2 million votes from women for women, the organisation shall work with all interested actors including political parties, independent candidates, civil society and community-based organisations (particularly those led by women), women's rights organisations, traditional and religious leaders, high schools, tertiary institutions, the private sector and women MPs and councillors."

WALPE said the campaign will serve as an inclusive and non-partisan platform for demanding the effective implementation of the gender equality provisions of the Zimbabwe constitution.

In 2018, WALPE set up a women political empowerment and leadership academy to advance knowledge as well as deepen the capacity of women running for public office.

The campaign comes at a time when calls for 50/50 gender parity are on the increase.

Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe.

