Kenya: Ruto, Odingaa Most Popular Politicians on Facebook

1 March 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Deputy President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga have maintained their political rivalry on social media, with the duo ranked first and second respectively in terms of popularity on Facebook.

The two politicians are considered front runners to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of the 2022 general elections, and this duo also appears to have a head start on social media, with a combined 10 million followers on Facebook.

Ruto leads the way with 5.4 million followers, approximately a million followers more than Odinga.

Embattled former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko is third with 4 million followers.

Sonko is extremely popular on social media, thanks to his interesting engagements which include posting funny memes and videos, communicating in swahili and sheng languages, and posting flashy photos and videos of his residence and property.

Sonko who is currently behind bars fighting terrorism, corruption, and robbery with violence charges, is also known to offer handouts to his followers via this platform.

Mombasa governor Ali Hassan Joho is fourth with 3.2 million followers, followed by exiled politician Miguna Miguna who boasts close to 2 million followers.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, Starehe lawmaker Charkes Njagua aka Jaguar who also is a musician, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua, iron lady Martha Karua and former vice-president Kalonzo Musyok,a are ranked sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, and tenth respectively.

Social media has graduated into a prized platform in which politicians get to directly engage with potential voters.

