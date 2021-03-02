Uganda: Facebook Warns Nyanzi Over Offensive Language

1 March 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Keshi Ndirangu

Facebook has warned Ugandan activist Stella Nyanzi over her choice of words on the platform.

But the academic, who recently fled to Kenya claiming her life in Kampala was in danger, has responded saying she is 'fine' despite the warning.

She's even vowed to write a book, where she says there will be no restrictions on how she expresses herself.

"Your account may be restricted if you violate again, Facebook warned the outspoken Nyanzi.

"Restricting my Facebook account is fine," she responded.

Nyanzi has also accused opposition leader Bobi Wine of working behind the scenes to have her reprimanded on the social media platform. But she did not share proof.

"Between Dictator Museveni and Dictator Nyanzi has also accused opposition leader Bobi Wine of working behind the scenes to have her reprimanded by Facebook.Kyagulanyi, I know that the old man imprisoned me, but he never got my posts criticizing him removed from Facebook. Who is a worse dictator even when out of power?" she posed.

Nyanzi has been on an offensive against Bobi Wine on social media in recent weeks. The source of her beef cannot be ascertained as yet, even though she lost in her quest to become the Kampala Woman MP to an opponent from Wine's National Unity Platform (NUP) party.

A section of her followers condemned her for the negative posts towards Bobi wine in the past week.

This is not the first time Nyanzi is getting in trouble over her utterances on social media. She was arrested and jailed for more than a year in Kampala after a poem she posted on social media was considered offensive towards the first family.

