Kenya: Hessy Wa Dandora Issues Warning to Outering Road Muggers

1 March 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Faceless police man alleged to be behind the Facebook and Twitter pages christened 'Hessy wa Dandora' has issued a chilling warning to muggers and petty thieves that are reported to operate along Outering road.

The crime buster said he had been alerted of cases of insecurity, mostly on the footbridges.

"Been alerted of insecurity kwa outering footbriges from Alsops, Naivas, Kariobangi/Kiamaiko, Equity and Donholm. Manhunt has started bila kikomo. Ati watu hugongwa na gari sababu mikora huwa wamewangojea hapo kwa foot bridge. Ninazama, nikizuka kitaeleweka," he tweeted.

Been alerted of insecurity kwa outering footbriges from Alsops, Naivas, Kariobangi/Kiamaiko, Equity and Donholm. Manhunt has started bila kikomo. Ati watu hugongwa na gari sababu mikora huwa wamewangojea hapo kwa foot bridge. Ninazama, nikizuka kitaeleweka. #JusticeWithHessy pic.twitter.com/Mq57l0VLvI

- Hessy Wa Dandora (@DandoraHessy) February 28, 2021

Hessy uses the page to issue warnings to alleged criminals and later posts pictures of their lifeless bodies while taking credit for allegedly killing them, in actions that have been praised and criticised in equal measure.

Former police Chief Joseph Boinnet had at one time denied any link between the National Police Service and Hessy wa Dandora.

"The person behind the Facebook accounts is not a police officer, but a civilian passionate about security matters," said Boinnet then.

Kenyans responded to his warning and described how they have fallen victim to the thugs.

Also mountain mall area,hio area ni risky sana..vijana wako armed na visu ku rob raia #JusticeWithHessy

-- Justin Mwanzia (@AmTheJustin) February 28, 2021

Then around hapo KAG... .after the last footbridge towards rounder. Simu wabaiba hadi saa moja asubuhi. Their hide out mathare playground.

Infact ukiwa mgeni huwezi pitia kwa hio uwanja it's guaranteed utaimbiwa..

-- Johnny (@JM_KALUU) February 28, 2021

Yea hessy hizi footbridge ata hazina lights so inabidi tutumie day time Tu ju mikora wako na silaha wanakuanga standby by 630pm

-- Benbenson (@bensonbett7) February 28, 2021

Kwanza nilinyanganya simu hapo Kangundo road kandi ya barbara. A Tecno Cannon 16 Premier..

-- That Village Elder (@BKimatoi) February 28, 2021

... . was once accosted by some 4 guys who hid... .on the kibandas... .then kibandas that were next to the mtindwa/Umoja footbridge... ... ..

-- Cecill Midika (@DemabiorGarang) February 28, 2021

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.