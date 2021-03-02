Kenya: Kang'ata Runs to Meet DP Ruto

1 March 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)

What would you do if you happen to be late for an appointment with your 'boss'?

You can elect to run in the direction he or she is as if your life depended on it. That's if you are Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata.

Our crew in Central Kenya on Sunday captured the youthful politician donning a blue suit and matching shirt, spotted running towards a church service in which Deputy President William Ruto was in attendance.

Kang'ata who was recently kicked out as the Jubilee Party's Majority leader partly because of his perceived closeness to the second in command was spotted running as fast as he could so much that his security detail struggled to catch up with him.

His delay in arrival is said to have been occasioned after a group of youth surrounded his vehicle in jubilation as they welcomed him to the venue.

Besides the DP, the service at Gatura AIPCA church was attended by several politicians among other dignitaries.

An ardent reggae fan, Kang'ata has of late publicly associated himself with DP Ruto's Tangatanga wing of the Jubilee party, while dismissing the popularity of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) in Central Kenya in a letter he wrote to President Kenyatta.

