Kenya: Why Smitten Gospel Singer Wants Socialite Huddah to Get Saved

Gospel singer Masterpiece now wants socialite Huddah Monroe to get saved.

Posting on Instagram a picture of the socialite wearing a red bikini, Masterpiece said, as a born-again Christian, Huddah will be able to help him win souls for Christ.

"I want her to get saved 🙏🏻 she'll help me win souls to Christ," he said.

The 'High Bila Ndom' hit maker has in the past admitted to having a crush on Huddah, saying that he would like to help her see the light and serve God.

In an interview with a local media house, Masterpiece said Huddah is a representation of what every man wants in a woman.

The socialite, who appears not to be in a hurry to come back home to Kenya from Dubai where she has been staying since last year, is yet to respond to Masterpiece's infatuation and advice.

Netizens, however, seem to be against Masterpiece's wish of turning Huddah into a born-again Christian.

Here is what they had to say:

Shaqtheyungin said, "Tutakosana bure hapa😂."

Mmarcuske wrote, "Kwa picha zake zote umeona tu hii yenye hana nguo... 😂 😂 😂."

Maal_im_ commented, "Kaka usianze mchezo za ringtone😂."

Slaine_nduta stated, "When you're crushing on someone... deep down ukijua you can never win her💔😂."

Lifewithouttonni said, "Masterpiece unajaribu nini 😂😂."

m.o.h remarked, "Ebu achana na boss wetu broo😂."