Nigeria: Consider Us Among First to Receive Covid-19 Vaccines - Waste Pickers

2 March 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

Waste and scrap pickers in Nigeria on Monday asked the federal government to consider them among the frontline workers to first get the COVID-19 vaccines as Nigeria receives the first consignment Tuesday.

The waste pickers under the aegis of the National Association of Scrap and Waste Dealers' Employers of Nigeria (NASWADEN) said they were more vulnerable to COVID-19 than even the health workers.

President of NASWADEN, Friday Oku, spoke with Daily Trust on the sidelines of the waste pickers' workshop to commemorate the International Waste Pickers' Day held in Lagos with the support of Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance (FBRA).

Oku lamented that despite the strategic importance of waste pickers to recycling and 'waste to wealth' initiative, the waste pickers are less recognised by government at all levels.

Rather, what they get, he stated, has been harassment by agents of government.

Oku said while virtually every sector of the economy got COVID-19 palliatives, waste pickers were not considered despite their vulnerability.

According to him, even the items used by the COVID-19 patients would still end up in dumpsites and in the hands of waste pickers.

This is why he asked the federal government to consider them among the first set of people to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

He stated that as an affiliate of the Global Waste Pickers' Alliance, they are not getting similar attention and support their counterparts are getting across the world.

Oku emphasised that rather than harass waste pickers, the government could take advantage of their huge number to boost its internally generated revenue (IGR).

General Secretary of the Federation of Informal Workers of Nigeria (FIWON), Comrade Gbenga Akomolafe, said self-employed youths in the informal sector are facing a very critical situation worsened by the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said despite the several COVID-19 intervention programmes reeled out by the government, none has gotten to informal workers.

According to him, FIWON had written several letters to the federal government to consider the plight of informal workers without positive responses.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.