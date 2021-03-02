Nigeria: Covid-19 Guidelines - Police Arrest 172 Violators in Lagos

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu on Monday paraded over one hundred and seventy- two suspected fun seekers for violating COVID-19 guidelines in the state.

Lagos State Government had shut down all night clubs and bars to curb the spread of the pandemic in the state.

According to him, " in spite of the efforts of the state government to discourage youths who are leaders of tomorrow from spreading the virus with the regulation and comply with the directives they still find it difficult to comply.

"They were arrested at the early hours of Saturday at Cubana Nightclub, Victoria Island, Lagos where they breached the entire COVID-19 protocols and they did not adhere to the social distancing rule and the use of nose masks.

He noted that," 172 people were inside one club, breaching the social distancing rule and there is a viral video to that effect circulating the internet. They have been arrested for violating the law of the state and the law will take its course"

The police boss said," The suspects will be charged to court and whatever decision the court takes is what we will comply with."