Nigeria: Covid-19 Guidelines - Police Arrest 172 Violators in Lagos

2 March 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Oguntade Ismaila

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu on Monday paraded over one hundred and seventy- two suspected fun seekers for violating COVID-19 guidelines in the state.

Lagos State Government had shut down all night clubs and bars to curb the spread of the pandemic in the state.

According to him, " in spite of the efforts of the state government to discourage youths who are leaders of tomorrow from spreading the virus with the regulation and comply with the directives they still find it difficult to comply.

"They were arrested at the early hours of Saturday at Cubana Nightclub, Victoria Island, Lagos where they breached the entire COVID-19 protocols and they did not adhere to the social distancing rule and the use of nose masks.

He noted that," 172 people were inside one club, breaching the social distancing rule and there is a viral video to that effect circulating the internet. They have been arrested for violating the law of the state and the law will take its course"

The police boss said," The suspects will be charged to court and whatever decision the court takes is what we will comply with."

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda's Bobi Wine in Fresh Trouble Over Armoured Car
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
War of Words Over Massacre in Ethiopia's Holy City
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.