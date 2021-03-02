Zimbabwe: Kariba Fraudster Jailed Over Botched U.S.$990 Deal

2 March 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By James Muonwa

A Kariba man claiming to be a dried Kapenta fish dealer has been slapped with a nine month custodial jail sentence for converting into his own use, US$990 entrusted on him by a customer to buy and deliver fish.

Josiah Kadzora (37) of house number 14 Heights Drive, Kariba last Friday appeared before a local magistrate Tafadzwa Mhlanga facing a fraud.

Kadzora was last year dragged to the same court on similar charges but escaped jail after the then presiding magistrate gave him an option to pay a fine.

This time around, Kadzora was not so lucky when magistrate Mhlanga handed him 12 months imprisonment of which three months were suspended on condition, he restituted the complainant US$990.

The state case, led by Phillip Urayai was that sometime in February 2019, at Nyamhunga township in Kariba, a Thandiwe Marange of Highfields, Harare gave Kadzora US$990 for him to buy 5×30 kilogrammes of dried Kapenta and send them to Harare through a courier service company.

The court heard Kadzora did not honour his promise and instead converted the cash to his own personal use.

Nothing was recovered.

