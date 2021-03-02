Ethiopia: Amnesty International Openly Joins TPLF Junta's Misinformation Campaign - Glean

Amnesty International's statement entitled "Massacre in Axum" has to be condemned as it vividly exhibited its ally with the TPLF Junta's international misinformation campaign, the Global Ethiopian Advocacy Nexus (GLEAN) said.

As to GLEAN, Amnesty international's statement and the piece headlined "Massacre in Axum" is surprising and irresponsibly framed.

"Amnesty's statement is exaggerated, false and inaccurate. It is also regrettable that an organization esteemed in the fight against human right violations became a victim of false information and disinformation to discredit and malign the federal government of Ethiopia," GLEAN stated.

As to the GLEAN, though amnesty's motives for this disgraceful and saddening action belittles its reputation in the eyes of its donors, it is highly likely that the organization is being infiltrated by TPLF agents .

"It is crystal clear that the lead east African investigator for Amnesty international, Fisseha Tekle, is genealogically tied to Sibhat Nega (the godfather of TPLF Junta)."

Tekle worked in the past, totally ignored the human right violations TPLF Junta committed, but well eyed at other regional atrocities not directly related to the Junta. It is also not to be overlooked that there is an invisible hand and an international effort of Egypt and its TPLF cohorts to undermine and destabilize Ethiopia due to GERD issues in addition to a power play in east Africa.

Moreover, the first publication regarding the tragic misinformation of Axum, Tigray massacre was published on European External program with Africa (EPPA) in January 10, 2021 following the fake news peddler and TPLF agent, Martin Plaut, not due to other factor.

It is also surprising to see similarities between TPLF cyber war against Ethiopia from Tigray media house and Amnesties report.

Accordingly, the Tigray people liberation front (TPLF) is utterly defeated on the battlefield and now the remaining TPLF cadres and their sympathizers are cave dwellers that have resorted to feeble effort of sabotaging the infrastructure and exacerbating the suffering of the Tigray people by blocking and attacking humanitarian aid.

Purely, as to GLEAN, Amnesty criticism should be directed to TPLF and their cohorts not to Ethiopian government.