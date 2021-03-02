Ethiopia: Fake Axum Massacre Report Ends Amnesty's Credibility

TPLF trains residents in Axum to lie

The recently issued report of Amnesty International about the fake Axum massacre has put the organization's credibility into question ,sources said,

adding Amnesty has made use of various fake sources to come up with the big accusations.

The sources further stated that the dissemination of misinformation will put the impartiality and objectivity of the organization in a serious doubt.

TPLF criminals established a complex and expanded western partnership network, often focused on buy-offs and the clique is now utilizing its global war against the Federal government.

Noting that TPLF is calling for an international intervention to investigate crimes they staged and committed, the sources indicated that there are ample evidence that residents of Axum were colorfully and peacefully marked the annual St. Mary of Zion celebration in the day mentioned by Amnesty as a massacre day.

The state-owned broadcaster Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC) and other television stations interviewed the faithful who took part the celebration and all confirmed that peace and stability in Axum is greatly restored. If the Amnesty's allegation had been true, that kind of festivity and normalcy could not have happened.

Amnesty International report claims there was no resistance or no TPLF in Axum on November 28 and 29, 2020 and this is false.

On the same day the TPLF leader Debretsion said "TPLF forces retook the town of Axum from federal forces after a fight." The news was also transmitted by some international media outlets.

The sources highlighted that the refugees Amnesty presented as sheltered in Sudan is not from Axum as the town does not share border with Sudan. To travel to Sudan from Axum, Humera and other cities should be passed through, and it is practically impossible given the circumstance.

By the same token, TPLF remnants were seen in a recently- released deceptive video while coaching Tigray residents to lie, exaggerate and make up events about death and suffering in a clear goal to manipulate the international community to take wrong actions against Ethiopian Government.

In the video clip, it is observed that the defunct TPLF officials, aided by an associate, make the people to rehearse the message what the latter would tell to the global actors. Accordingly, the official told members of the community to misinform the international community that over 265 people were killed by Eritrean armed forces.

The video also falsefully presented the people of Tigray were physically assaulted and mistreated by Federal security institutions.

BY BILAL DERSO