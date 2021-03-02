Ethiopia: Oromia Marks Adwa Victory At Regional Level

2 March 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Abdurezak Mohammed

ADDIS ABABA - Oromia State celebrated the 125th Adwa Victory Day at the regional level under the theme: "Adwa: The symbol of multinational unity."

Speaking at the ceremony yesterday, Culture and Tourism Minister Hirut Kassaw (PhD) said that although the victory of Adwa is a victory of Ethiopians against the invading Italian army attempting to colonize Ethiopia, other colonized nations followed the same suit and declared independence later.

She further stated that Adwa victory is a great triumph achieved by the joint efforts of the leaders and all citizens, and it is a result of working together for a common victory without being overwhelmed by natural and man-made differences.

She said, "We have to teach and enable the generation to understand the secret of the Adwa's victory and to learn much out of it. Ethiopia's greatness emanates from our unity and fraternity."

During the occasion, Oromia state president Shimelis Abdissa noted that Ethiopians need to register their own victories like the victory of Adwa to get rid of all the problems the nation is facing now as celebrating this victory is instrumental in strengthening citizens' unity for the common good .

As everyone knows, Adwa's Victory Day is celebrated every year on the 23rd Yekatit (2nd of March). This year's 125th anniversary of the victory of Adwa is being celebrated today with colorful events throughout the country as well as in different parts of the world where Ethiopians live.

Federal and state government officials, traditional leaders (Abba Geda) of the Oromo community, religious fathers, prominent persons, and invited guests were graced the celebration, it was learnt.

