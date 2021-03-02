Ethiopia Categorically Rejects U.S.'s Statement About Tigray

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the U.S.'s statement released concerning the Tigray State has undermined the sovereignty of the country.

The ministry stressed that as the government has been meticulously providing humanitarian support in collaboration with international and local agents, situation in the state has shown improvement.

As to the ministry, the government has shown keen determination to engage positively and constructively in responding to the two major requests of the international community: to follow the state of humanitarian assistance and undertake independent investigation into the alleged human rights violations.

The ministry also underscored that an attempt by the US to make pronouncements on Ethiopia's internal affairs, specifically referring to the Amhara state special forces redeployment, is regrettable as such matters are the sole responsibility of the Ethiopian government as a sovereign nation.

Yes, it is Ethiopia's right and responsibility to deploy the necessary security structures and means available at hand in ensuring the rule of law within all corners of its borders.

As to the ministry, the Federal government is mandated by the Constitution to ensure peace and security against any threats to the Constitutional order of the country.

It is in the spirit of this responsibility of holding a nation together detaching from the ill-intention of the treasonous and divisive forces, the Federal government has undertaken the law enforcement in Tigray state.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Legal Affairs Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ethiopia has an unwavering stance in honoring its international responsibilities despite the challenges coming out of the criminal clique high treason attempt.

Nevertheless, honoring international obligations and responsibilities should not be deemed by any entity as an invitation to dictate a sovereign nation's internal affairs, the ministry added.

Permanent Representative of Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to the United Nations Office at Geneva, Ambassador Zenebe Kebede in his tweet said that Ethiopia understands and respects its international humanitarian and human rights obligations and its national constitutional mandates fully as well as committed to implement them, but the full cooperating with its international and national partners has to be based on mutual respect and understanding.

He underscored that the international community and bilateral partners shall respect their legal obligations not to interfere in to internal affairs of Ethiopia under a pretext of expressing their concerns about the situation in the Tigray state, which is unacceptable under any circumstances.

He stressed that the government of Ethiopia has allowed the unfettered access of the humanitarian agencies and the media to Tigray.

However, the international community is not seen in expediting the provision of concrete humanitarian assistance to the affected people.

As to him, a call for much needed assistance to the people of Tigray needs to be extricated from other political motivations and partisan support whose sole purpose is aimed at undermining the sovereign powers and responsibilities of the government of Ethiopia.